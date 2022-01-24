Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.19.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CZR opened at $72.17 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.88.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.