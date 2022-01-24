Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CZR opened at $72.17 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.88.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

