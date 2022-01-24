Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.19.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.
In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $72.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average is $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.92.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.