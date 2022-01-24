Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after acquiring an additional 65,383 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 286,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $72.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average is $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.