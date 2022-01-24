California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 35,864 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 857,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,864 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $18,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter worth $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter worth $178,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $16.39 on Monday. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -102.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.