California Public Employees Retirement System Has $22.93 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $22,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ares Management by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after acquiring an additional 182,135 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARES shares. Bank of America started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,631,369.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 320,741 shares of company stock worth $26,589,266 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $72.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $90.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 97.92%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

