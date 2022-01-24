California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,253 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,253 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $21,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AA opened at $56.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $64.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

