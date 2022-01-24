California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,035 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 337,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $19,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Jabil by 7.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Jabil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 58,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 9,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $612,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $278,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,024 shares of company stock valued at $11,418,954 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $63.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

