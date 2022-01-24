Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives $58.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital increased their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,929 shares of company stock worth $14,926,515. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Calix in the third quarter worth $1,092,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Calix by 61.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Calix by 24.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,695,000 after buying an additional 491,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Calix by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the third quarter worth $2,793,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CALX opened at $43.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

