Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.06

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$36.06 and last traded at C$36.15, with a volume of 22429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOS. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.38.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$49.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other news, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total transaction of C$362,041.90. Also, Director Penelope Brook sold 14,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.00, for a total value of C$948,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 937 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,968. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,076 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,522.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

