Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) PT Lowered to $41.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSIQ. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 706.0% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

