Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.48

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 31.48 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 171.80 ($2.34), with a volume of 534133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176 ($2.40).

CAPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 140 ($1.91) to GBX 155 ($2.11) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.52) to GBX 175 ($2.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.70) to GBX 220 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.43.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

