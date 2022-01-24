Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) is Davis Selected Advisers’ Largest Position

Davis Selected Advisers cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,981,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,604,204 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up about 9.0% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,940,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 17.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 27.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 142,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,993,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

COF traded down $2.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,523. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

