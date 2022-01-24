Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 231.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Capri by 239.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Capri by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Capri by 93.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 36.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 28.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $53.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $69.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

