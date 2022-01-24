Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 31.9% This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $35.47 billion and approximately $3.14 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00169397 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00029097 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00029021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00350700 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00061024 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,007,996,390 coins and its circulating supply is 33,553,248,434 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

