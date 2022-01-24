Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Trimmed by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after buying an additional 1,509,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,949,000 after buying an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,211,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,457,000 after buying an additional 219,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,821,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,150,000 after buying an additional 46,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $50.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

