Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Cardlytics reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 720%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.40 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Cardlytics stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.06. 5,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,400. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $161.47.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 2,283 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $206,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 11,468 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $1,048,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and have sold 112,037 shares valued at $8,670,573. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth $18,016,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.