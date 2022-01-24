Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Brokerages expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will report sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.14.

NYSE CSL opened at $227.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.06. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $250.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 701.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 68,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,018,000 after buying an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

