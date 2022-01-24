Cartesi (CTSI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $194.37 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $194.37 million and $24.18 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 37% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00048767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,234.40 or 0.06632153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00056820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,681.07 or 0.99972344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 493,701,553 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.