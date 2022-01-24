Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet lowered Carvana from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $353.26.

CVNA opened at $135.65 on Friday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $133.88 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -93.55 and a beta of 2.22.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Carvana by 25.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 34.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Carvana by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Carvana by 2.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 210.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

