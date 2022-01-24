Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CASA. Northland Securities lowered Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 36,452 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

