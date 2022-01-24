Cascades (TSE:CAS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.70

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.70 and last traded at C$12.74, with a volume of 36432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.28.

CAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1,000.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Cascades Inc. will post 1.2781218 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Cascades (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

