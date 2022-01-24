CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes $90,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,217,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,975,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,792,000 after buying an additional 136,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $777,304,000 after buying an additional 225,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $254.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.98 and a 200-day moving average of $265.03. The company has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.59.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

