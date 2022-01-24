Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.63

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 2043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

CLBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,209,000. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

