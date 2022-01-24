Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLLS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair cut Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of CLLS stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 69,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,143. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $292.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 671.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 51,889 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,529,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 33.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

