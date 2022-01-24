Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. Celsius posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.92. 49,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,821. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 427.40 and a beta of 2.02. Celsius has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $110.22.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

