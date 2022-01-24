Chainswap (ASAP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16,771.00

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $807,742.27 and $16,771.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chainswap has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00045347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006071 BTC.

ASAP is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,978,415 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

