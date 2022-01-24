ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives $25.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.19.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 73,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,329,000 after purchasing an additional 109,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 106,864.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 86,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 3.21. ChampionX has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $30.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

