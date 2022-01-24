Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $129.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $104.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $58.26 and a one year high of $115.73.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

