ChessCoin (CHESS) Price Hits $0.0184

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One ChessCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. ChessCoin has a market cap of $996,661.77 and approximately $21.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChessCoin has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChessCoin alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,724.01 or 1.88999999 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin Coin Profile

ChessCoin (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. The official website for ChessCoin is chesscoincommunity.com . ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling ChessCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChessCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChessCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.