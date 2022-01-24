CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,159 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 13.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.66.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.