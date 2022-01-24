CI Investments Inc. Has $622,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS opened at $114.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $81.27 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.83.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

