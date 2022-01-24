CI Investments Inc. Has $660,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 87.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,236 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Roku by 35.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $118,064,323. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $152.13 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.20.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.69.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.