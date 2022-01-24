CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 106,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 3.05. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

