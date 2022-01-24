CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coherent were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Coherent by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $255.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.91. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $189.43 and a one year high of $270.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

