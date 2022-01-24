CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $235,000 Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,689 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 60.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 17.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 601,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,214,000 after purchasing an additional 616,002 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 20.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,982 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $53,842,000 after purchasing an additional 415,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

RCM stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,022 shares of company stock worth $5,393,871. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

