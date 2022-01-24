CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,101,000 after buying an additional 406,942 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

FOXF stock opened at $127.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $117.59 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

