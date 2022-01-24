CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $230,000 in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641,288 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,645,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Antero Resources by 23.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $171,427,000 after buying an additional 2,190,243 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,041,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,941,000 after buying an additional 1,555,942 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

Shares of AR stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 4.35. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

