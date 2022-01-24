CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $239,000 in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,988,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $21.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on YOU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

