CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,469,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 42.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 493.2% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAM opened at $443.44 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $428.13 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $489.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.71.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $758.20.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,188 shares of company stock worth $14,152,068. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

