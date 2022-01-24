CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.8% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 192,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 59,644 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 26.4% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 54,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth approximately $21,214,000.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $46.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 2.14. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.