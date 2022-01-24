CIBC Boosts First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FQVLF. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 2.10. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 8.57%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

