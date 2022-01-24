CIBC Trims GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Target Price to C$18.00

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTC:GUROF opened at $12.23 on Friday. GURU Organic Energy has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23.

GURU Organic Energy Company Profile

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, and Yerba Mate names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 15,000 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com and Amazon.

