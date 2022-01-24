CIBC Trims GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Target Price to C$18.00

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTC:GUROF opened at $12.23 on Friday. GURU Organic Energy has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23.
GURU Organic Energy Company Profile
Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for GURU Organic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GURU Organic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.