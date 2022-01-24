Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Cintas by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $282,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,403,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Cintas by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $379.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

