Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,940 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 56.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth $516,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth $905,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 80,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,118,950.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 70,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $978,842.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 530,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,591 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $359.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

