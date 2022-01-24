Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 62.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 691,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 267,137 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $129,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $170,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SHLX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.60%.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

