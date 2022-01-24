Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 363,756 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 137,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM opened at $31.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $38.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

