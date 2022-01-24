Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 100.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 457,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 229,113 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $785,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABR. Raymond James raised their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABR opened at $17.02 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 33.04, a current ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.76%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

