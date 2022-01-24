Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $73.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.79.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

