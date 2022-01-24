Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives $15.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 176,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

