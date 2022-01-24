Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.81

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 4522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLNE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after buying an additional 2,249,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,304,000 after buying an additional 2,051,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 923,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 684,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

