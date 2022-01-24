Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

CLH stock opened at $93.15 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

